Jacob Zuma's position on Monday, March 7, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine caught the attention of the media globally

In a tweet from JGZuma Foundation owned by the former South African president, he said Vladimir Putin's position was justifiable

Zuma through his foundation also described the Russian president who has attracted numerous international sanctions to the nation as a man of peace

Jacob Zuma, a former South African president, on Monday, March 6, lent his full support to the Russian invasion of Ukraine led by Vladimir Putin.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Zuma, through his foundation, JGZuma Foundation, described Putin as a man of peace and his position on the war as justifiable.

The former South African president said Putin's actions are justifiable (Photo: @zungu_zakhele)

Part of the foundation's statement seen by BBC read:

"We all need peace in this world. Therefore we would like to urge those involved to bring peace as swiftly as possible so that lives can be saved."

Zuma was ousted from office by his own party, the African National Congress (ANC), back in 2018 following allegations that he has denied.

War in Ukraine: Bad news for Putin as international hacking group hacks Russian government sites

Meanwhile, some Russian government websites continued to be down on Saturday, as the country's invasion of Ukraine was on its third day.

The websites that were dark notably included the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defence.

The exact reasons for the outages are not immediately clear, but the international hacking group Anonymous has claimed that it is attacking the sites.

"Anonymous has ongoing operations to keep .ru government websites offline, and to push information to the Russian people so they can be free of Putin's state censorship machine," the group said in a tweet.

On Friday, the same Russian websites appeared offline for a while, but the Kremlin denied it was being attacked by Anonymous, according to state media. It’s the third day in a row Russian websites have been inaccessible, at least for some period of time.

Anonymous said it is also working "to keep the Ukrainian people online as best we can."

