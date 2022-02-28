Russia has gone full swing unleashing a total war of elimination in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city

Russian rocket artillery on Monday, February 28, opened fire on the city killing dozens of civilians while hundreds of citizens were injured

Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed the unfortunate attack as Ukrainian and Russian officials are meeting for peace talks

A report by Daily Mail indicates that Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, February 28.

Authorities in Kiev confimed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most-serious attacks since the war began five days ago.

The city was hit by rockets fired from Russian positions with a video showing an area around a major shopping centre blanketed by explosions.

Graphic images and video then revealed streets littered with the bodies of dead and badly wounded civilians,

with other images showing showing spent BM-21 Grad rocket cartridges laying in the streets and having fallen through apartment roofs.

came despite Ukrainian and Russian delegations sitting down in Belarus for 'peace talks'.

Source: Legit.ng