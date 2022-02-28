Breaking: Dozens of civilians killed as Russia carpet-bombs Ukraine's second-largest city
- Russia has gone full swing unleashing a total war of elimination in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city
- Russian rocket artillery on Monday, February 28, opened fire on the city killing dozens of civilians while hundreds of citizens were injured
- Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed the unfortunate attack as Ukrainian and Russian officials are meeting for peace talks
A report by Daily Mail indicates that Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, February 28.
Authorities in Kiev confimed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most-serious attacks since the war began five days ago.
The city was hit by rockets fired from Russian positions with a video showing an area around a major shopping centre blanketed by explosions.
Graphic images and video then revealed streets littered with the bodies of dead and badly wounded civilians,
with other images showing showing spent BM-21 Grad rocket cartridges laying in the streets and having fallen through apartment roofs.
came despite Ukrainian and Russian delegations sitting down in Belarus for 'peace talks'.
