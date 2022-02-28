Global site navigation

Breaking: Dozens of civilians killed as Russia carpet-bombs Ukraine's second-largest city
by  Oluwatobi Bolashodun
  • Russia has gone full swing unleashing a total war of elimination in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city
  • Russian rocket artillery on Monday, February 28, opened fire on the city killing dozens of civilians while hundreds of citizens were injured
  • Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed the unfortunate attack as Ukrainian and Russian officials are meeting for peace talks

A report by Daily Mail indicates that Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, February 28.

Authorities in Kiev confimed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most-serious attacks since the war began five days ago.

The city was hit by rockets fired from Russian positions with a video showing an area around a major shopping centre blanketed by explosions.

Graphic images and video then revealed streets littered with the bodies of dead and badly wounded civilians,

with other images showing showing spent BM-21 Grad rocket cartridges laying in the streets and having fallen through apartment roofs.

came despite Ukrainian and Russian delegations sitting down in Belarus for 'peace talks'.

