Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his Defense Ministry to send Russian troops into eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions

According to the Kremlin, Putin only ordered the Russian forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine

This came few hours after Putin recognizes the independence of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into separatist-held parts of eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission, just hours after he signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Moscow-backed regions.

It is unclear if Russian troop movements marked the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine that Western leaders have warned about for weeks. But multiple US and Western officials warned Monday's move could serve as the opening salvo of a larger military operation targeting the country.

Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions. Photo: Reuters

In a fiery speech on Monday night, Putin blasted Kyiv's growing security ties with the West, and in lengthy remarks about the history of the USSR and the formation of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, appeared to cast doubt on Ukraine's right to self-determination.

"Ukraine has never had traditions of its own statehood," he said, calling the eastern part of the country "ancient Russian lands."

The decrees signed by Putin conveyed Moscow's official recognition over two breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine -- the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR). The decrees recognized them as independent states and guaranteed their security with Russian troops. The decrees said that Russian so-called peacekeeping forces would be deployed in the regions.

Anger, condemnation, disappointment as Russia moves against Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had also reported that following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and the subsequent deployments of troops there, many countries have expressed outrage over Vladimir Putin's move.

Many of these countries have come out to publicly lambast Russia while countries like China deployed a milder approach.

Here are reactions from some of these countries:

Kenya

Kenya cites colonial past in condemnation of Russia moves

Kenya’s ambassador at the UN Martin Kimani said that Kenya and many African nations had been “birthed” with the end of colonialism and had not been able to set their own borders.

