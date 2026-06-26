Israeli Air Force helicopter with President Herzog forced emergency landing after bird strike

Incident occurred during flight from the memorial ceremony to northern Israel for shiva visit

The president and crew safely transferred to another aircraft to continue the scheduled journey

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying President Isaac Herzog was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday, June 25, after the aircraft struck a flock of birds during a flight.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the helicopter was transporting Herzog from a memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to northern Israel, where the president was scheduled to pay a shiva visit.

IA bird strike forces an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make an emergency landing. Photo credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/Jalaa MAREY

Source: Getty Images

The aircraft landed at the Palmachim Airbase in central Israel following the incident.

President continues journey after aircraft inspection

The IDF said the incident did not result in any injuries or damage to the helicopter, adding that Herzog and the crew later transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey as planned.

In a statement, the military explained that the affected helicopter was handed over to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for checks and maintenance.

“The helicopter was transferred to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for maintenance in order to return it to operational service as soon as possible,” the IDF stated.

The emergency landing did not disrupt the president’s scheduled engagements, as Herzog continued with his planned visit after the aircraft change, Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military said the matter was being handled through standard operational procedures following the bird strike.

Fact emerges over Israeli jet sighted in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that posts had appeared on social media claiming an Israeli bomber jet was spotted flying in the sky in Abuja.

The posters alleged that the fighter jet emerged after sighting Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, and his associates, who were in Abuja in February.

Source: Legit.ng