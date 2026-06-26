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Just In: Israeli Air Force Helicopter Carrying President Herzog Makes Emergency Landing
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Just In: Israeli Air Force Helicopter Carrying President Herzog Makes Emergency Landing

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Israeli Air Force helicopter with President Herzog forced emergency landing after bird strike
  • Incident occurred during flight from the memorial ceremony to northern Israel for shiva visit
  • The president and crew safely transferred to another aircraft to continue the scheduled journey

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An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying President Isaac Herzog was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday, June 25, after the aircraft struck a flock of birds during a flight.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the helicopter was transporting Herzog from a memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to northern Israel, where the president was scheduled to pay a shiva visit.

Israeli Air Force helicopter makes emergency landing after striking a flock of birds.
IA bird strike forces an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make an emergency landing. Photo credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/Jalaa MAREY
Source: Getty Images

The aircraft landed at the Palmachim Airbase in central Israel following the incident.

President continues journey after aircraft inspection

The IDF said the incident did not result in any injuries or damage to the helicopter, adding that Herzog and the crew later transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey as planned.

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In a statement, the military explained that the affected helicopter was handed over to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for checks and maintenance.

“The helicopter was transferred to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for maintenance in order to return it to operational service as soon as possible,” the IDF stated.

The emergency landing did not disrupt the president’s scheduled engagements, as Herzog continued with his planned visit after the aircraft change, Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military said the matter was being handled through standard operational procedures following the bird strike.

Fact emerges over Israeli jet sighted in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that posts had appeared on social media claiming an Israeli bomber jet was spotted flying in the sky in Abuja.

The posters alleged that the fighter jet emerged after sighting Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, and his associates, who were in Abuja in February.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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