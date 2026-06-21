Several countries observed Father's Day on dates other than June 21, with traditions shaped by religious beliefs, national history and cultural customs

Thailand marked the occasion on December 5 in honour of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while Italy and Spain celebrated on March 19 during the Feast of Saint Joseph

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Brazil followed unique calendars that reflected seasonal preferences, religious observances and long-standing national tradition

Father's Day is celebrated across many parts of the world on June 21, 2026, following the widely adopted tradition of observing the occasion on the third Sunday of June. The day is typically dedicated to recognising fathers and father figures through family gatherings, gifts and expressions of appreciation.

Father's Day traditions varied across countries, reflecting different cultural and historical influences.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the June observance is far from universal. Several countries have chosen different dates based on religious customs, national history, cultural traditions or seasonal considerations. While the purpose remains largely the same, the timing and manner of celebration vary considerably from one nation to another.

These alternative observances reflect the different ways societies honour fatherhood and family life. In some countries, the occasion is linked to important religious figures, while others associate it with national events or practical considerations unique to their environment.

Which countries celebrate Father's Day differently?

Around the globe, Father's Day has evolved in distinct ways, shaped by local values and traditions. Below are seven countries where the celebration falls on a date other than June 21 in 2026.

1. Thailand (December 5)

Thailand observes Father's Day on December 5, a date that coincides with the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Revered by many citizens, the monarch was often regarded as the father of the nation.

The occasion carries both national and family significance. Children commonly present canna flowers to their fathers as a symbol of strength and masculinity. The day also serves as a reminder of the country's deep respect for the late king and the institution of family.

2. Australia (First Sunday in September)

Australians celebrate Father's Day on the first Sunday of September rather than in June. The timing is widely associated with the country's seasonal calendar, as September offers favourable weather conditions for outdoor activities.

Families often mark the occasion with breakfasts, barbecues, excursions and gift-giving. Schools also play an active role by organising activities and helping children prepare presents for their fathers.

3. New Zealand (First Sunday in September)

Like neighbouring Australia, New Zealand marks Father's Day on the first Sunday in September.

The celebration centres on family gatherings, shared meals and recreational outings. Schools frequently organise events that allow children to recognise fathers and father figures through handmade gifts and special activities.

4. Italy (March 19)

In Italy, Father's Day is linked to the Feast of Saint Joseph, observed on March 19.

Saint Joseph is widely recognised in Christian tradition as the foster father of Jesus Christ. As a result, the date holds special significance in predominantly Catholic communities. Many families attend religious services before gathering for festive meals and traditional sweet treats.

5. Spain (March 19)

Spain also celebrates Father's Day on March 19 for the same religious reason.

The Feast of Saint Joseph remains central to the observance. Church attendance, family meals and gifts are common features of the day. Handmade presents from children continue to be a cherished tradition in many households.

6. Germany (Ascension Day)

Germany's Father's Day falls on Ascension Day, a Christian observance that takes place 40 days after Easter.

While family celebrations occur, the German version of the holiday is known for its distinctive social traditions. Groups of men often organise hiking trips, cycling outings and countryside excursions. These gatherings have become a notable part of the country's Father's Day culture.

7. Brazil (Second Sunday in August)

Brazil observes Father's Day on the second Sunday of August.

The date is connected to the Feast of Saint Joachim, who is traditionally regarded as the father of the Mary. Families typically come together for meals and celebrations, while gifts are exchanged as a sign of appreciation.

Restaurants often experience a surge in visitors as many families choose to mark the occasion by dining out together.

List of countries that don’t celebrate February 14

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the 14th of February of every year across the globe. It is widely observed as a day specially set aside to celebrate love once with gifts and a touch of white and red in everything.

But there is a list of countries that don't celebrate the holiday at all or at the mentioned date.

Source: Legit.ng