Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the 14th of February of every year across the globe.

It is widely observed as a day specially set aside to celebrate love once with gifts and a touch of white and red in everything.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others countries don't celebrate Valentine's Day due to cultural and religious reasons. Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP

However, some countries don’t celebrate and encourage their citizens to join in the celebration for one reason or the others.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, below are countries that don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Saudi Arabia

As the center of Islamic religion and belief, public celebration of Valentine’s Day is prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

Cultural reasons also play a part in the avoidance of the celebration.

Afghanistan

The ongoing security concerns and conservative cultural norms of the mostly Muslim population are big reasons Valentine’s Day is not widely celebrated in Afghanistan.

Iran

The government of Iran discourages people from celebrating Valentine’s Day. The Iranian government considers the celebration a Western cultural influence.

Brunei

Celebrating Valentine’s Day is seen as contrary to Islamic values, hence, public celebrations are not permitted.

Pakistan

Valentine’s Day is not widely observed in Pakistan due to the cultural and religious sensitivities of the people.

However, some individuals may privately celebrate it in the comfort of their homes.

Qatar

Similar to other Muslim countries, cultural and religious reasons discourage public celebrations of Valentine’s Day in Qatar.

Malaysia

The Malaysian government has no law or regulation against the celebration of Valentine’s Day. Hence, it is not illegal.

However, some Islamic authorities discouraged the people from joining the rest of the world to celebrate it.

Somalia

This is the first African country on the list of nations that don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The reason it is not a widespread practice is due to the cultural and religious beliefs of the people.

Mauritania

This is another African country where the celebration of Valentine’s Day is rare.

The celebration and public observance are not pronounced due to cultural and religious considerations in Mauritania, formally the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Indonesia

Valentine’s Day celebration has faced restrictions in recent years due to cultural and religious concerns.

Although, it is celebrated by some of the people.

Source: Legit.ng