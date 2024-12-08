Syria rebels said they are encircling Damascus as some persons now believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime could collapse within days

Al-Assad served as the president of Syria since July 2000, but multiple reports indicate that he has been forced to flee

The Syrian leader has not been seen or heard from publicly since rebels entered the capital early on Sunday morning, December 8

Damascus, Syria - Early on Sunday, December 8, rebel fighters claimed they captured the Syrian capital of Damascus.

As reported by Reuters, the rebels announced that President Bashar al-Assad had fled and that liberation had come to the people.

NBC News also noted the development.

The media platform quoted Hassan Abdul-Ghani, senior commander of the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as saying in a post on WhatsApp:

"We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.

"To the displaced people around the world, Free Syria awaits you."

The mood in Damascus appears to be one of confusion and fear, with many people unable to find out exactly what is going on as rebel factions approach ever closer, the BBC reported.

Assad's location was not immediately known, but multiple media reports indicate he has left Damascus.

Also, fighters with the Syrian opposition movement Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) breached the capital Damascus early Sunday, December 8, reportedly freeing prisoners held in the country’s Sednaya Prison, according to Reuters and Al Jazeera.

In the same vein, gunfire has been reported in the centre of Damascus.

Syria crisis: Prime minister speaks

Meanwhile, Syrian prime minister (PM), Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali, said he is prepared to "cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people".

He added that he is "ready for the handover process".

