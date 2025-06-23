A red helicopter crash-landed behind a waterfront restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, shocking diners and nearby boaters on Sunday

Captured in a TikTok video, the aircraft was seen flipping violently after a failed landing attempt near Cabana Blue

No injuries were confirmed, but the number of passengers and cause of the crash remain unknown

A dramatic TikTok video captured the heart-stopping moment a red helicopter crash-landed behind a waterfront restaurant in Clay Township on Sunday, sending nearby bystanders into a panic.

The footage shows the aircraft descending in what appears to be a routine landing attempt near Cabana Blue restaurant before violently flipping and slamming into the ground.

Red Helicopter Crash-Lands into Water Behind Restaurant, Video Captures Moment. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A massive plume of dust and debris filled the air, obscuring the crash site and prompting immediate reactions from stunned witnesses.

Screams of “Oh my God” echoed in the background as weekend boaters and restaurant-goers watched in disbelief. A woman, visibly shaken, asked the person filming, “You got that on video?” to which he replied, “I did. Is he OK?” The video cuts out moments later as the pair appear to consider heading to the crash site to check on any passengers.

According to a report from Click On Detroit, no injuries were confirmed at the scene.

However, the number of occupants aboard the helicopter and the cause of the crash remain unclear.

Clay Township police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from medial.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight and in view of numerous bystanders, has sparked widespread attention on social media, with viewers praising the quick thinking of witnesses and questioning what led to the near-tragic event.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng