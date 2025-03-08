A Pakistani man has been arraigned for killing a community WhatsApp group administrator, who reportedly removed him from the group

The police reported that the WhatsApp group administrator who was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, was shot dead in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to an eyewitness, a meeting was arranged between Mushtaq Ahmed and Ashfaq, who appeared with gun and killed the WhatsApp group admin

A Pakistani man has been docked over the alleged shooting to death an administrator of a community WhatsApp group. The WhatsApp administrator was said to have removed the man from the group chat.

According to the police, the administrator identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, was shot dead in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a community that shared borders with Afghanistan. A country with a history of sectarian bloodshed.

Why WhatsApp group member kill admin

The man, who was named only as Ashfaq, was charged with the murder of the administrator, after an argument ensued between them. This was disclosed in a statement by the brother, according to Channels TV.

The brother further revealed that the parties have agreed to reconcile but stated that Ashfaq turned up for the reconciliation with a gun and opened fire at his brother, which eventually led to his death.

According to the statement, Ashfaq was angry “in reaction to removal from WhatsApp group.”

Such incidents have been said to be consistent in the province as a result of weak law enforcement, the availability of firearms and the influence of tribal customs.

