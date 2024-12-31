Japan is among the nations that have welcomed the New Year 2025, the clock ticked in its time zone at 4:00pm Nigerian time

New Zealand, Fiji, Russia also topped the list of countries that will welcome the New Year 2025 ahead of Nigeria, following global time zones

As Nigeria prepares to welcome the New Year by 12:00am, Legit.ng compiled a list of other countries that will celebrate 2025 before the African nation

As Nigerians prepare to bid farewell to 2024, various countries worldwide, including New Zealand, Fiji, and Japan, will usher into 2025 hours before Nigeria due to the difference in time zone.

Full list: Nations celebrating 2025 before Nigeria

New Zealand, leading the global countdown, enters 2025, 12 hours ahead of Nigeria, followed by Fiji at 1:00PM Nigerian time and Japan at 4:00PM.

Other countries in the list welcoming 2025 earlier include China, South Korea, Singapore, and Russia, further highlighting the significant impact of geographic time zones on New Year celebrations.

As Nigeria prepares to welcome the New Year Day, here is a list of some of the countries that will be welcoming the year 2025 ahead of Nigeria:

New Zealand

As reported by The Nigerian tribune, New Zealand is positioned in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, which consists of two main islands, the North and South Island.

By noon Nigerian time, New Zealand will have already stepped into 2025.

Fiji

Fiji is in the continent of Australia, which is also sometimes called Oceania.

Fiji, situated in the south Pacific oceanic, will join the New Year festivities an hour after New Zealand, welcoming 2025 at 1:00 PM Nigerian time.

Japan

Japan, is a nation synonymous with precision and tradition, situated in the Eastern Asia in the northwest Pacific ocean.

The country will celebrate 2025 at 4:00PM Nigerian time.

Singapore

The Republic of Singapore is a sovereign island country and city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

By the time it is 5:00pm in Nigeria today, the country would have welcomed the year 2025.

North Korea

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is an eastern Asian country. The country shares borders with China, Russia and South Korea.

North Korea welcomes the year 2025 by 4:00PM Nigerian time.

South Korea

South Korea, a county in East Asia, by 4:00PM Nigerian time, will welcome the New Year 2025, ahead of the West African Nation, expecting to celebrate by 12:00AM.

China

The People’s Republic of China, described as the most populous country, will welcome the New Year 2025 by 5:00PM, Nigeria time.

The country is 7 hours ahead of Nigeria.

Indonesia

Indonesia, securing the ninth position on the list, is a country in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Indonesia is 6 hours ahead of Nigeria and will welcome the New Year 2025 by 6:00PM Nigeria time.

Russia

Russia secured the last spot on the list.

The nation spanning two continents, Eastern Europe and Northern Asia, will welcome the New Year two hours ahead of Nigeria, at about 10:00PM Nigerian time.

Important note:

It is should be noted that from the above list, the order in which countries begin the New Year is determined by their time zone.

