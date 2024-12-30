The Nigerian government has expressed condolences to South Korea following the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216

- The flight, returning from Bangkok, crashed at Muan International Airport, with only two survivors out of 181 passengers and crew

- Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed solidarity with South Korea, offering sympathy to the victims' families during this difficult time

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of South Korea following the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

The flight, which was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea.

The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway, collided with a wall, and exploded, claiming the lives of 179 of the 181 passengers and crew on board.

Only two people survived the disaster, as reported by The Punch.

Nigerian Government expresses solidarity

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the federal government expressed profound sympathy for the victims' families and solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to express her sincere condolences to the Government and People of the Republic of Korea for the unfortunate crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216," the statement read.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Nigeria's support for South Korea, saying the loss of life was deeply saddening, Vanguard reported.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria sympathises with the Government of South Korea and the families of the victims of the deadly plane crash,” the statement continued.

