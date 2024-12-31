While January 1 is widely recognized as the start of the New Year, several countries celebrate it at different times due to their unique calendars and cultural traditions

From the Chinese Spring Festival and Islamic Hijri New Year to the Jewish Rosh Hashanah and Persian Nowruz, these celebrations offer a rich tapestry of rituals and customs

Each tradition, whether it be Thailand's Songkran or Sri Lanka's Sinhala and Tamil New Year, showcases the diverse ways in which people around the world mark new beginnings

While the clock strikes midnight and millions around the globe cheer the arrival of January 1, there are places where the new beginning is observed through different lenses, at different times.

This divergence in celebration stems from the varied calendars and cultural traditions that define each region, painting a colorful mosaic of global festivities.

Not in First Month: Countries that Celebrate New Year on Different Dates Instead of January 1

Source: Getty Images

The Chinese New Year

In the heart of China, the New Year doesn’t simply align with the Gregorian calendar but follows the lunar rhythms instead. Somewhere between January 21 and February 20, the streets are awash with a burst of red and gold, the air filled with the sound of firecrackers.

This is the Spring Festival, where families reunite, vibrant parades unfold, and dragons and lions dance to chase away evil spirits.

The Islamic New Year

In countries adhering to the Islamic calendar, the New Year, known as Hijri, whispers its arrival on the first day of Muharram. The date floats each year, a lunar phantom marking Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina. It’s a serene, reflective time, devoid of the boisterous fanfare seen elsewhere, yet deeply significant in its quiet observance.

Jewish New Year

Come September or October, Jewish communities gather to welcome Rosh Hashanah. It’s a time of introspection, a solemn prelude to the High Holy Days. The shofar, a ram’s horn, pierces the air, calling for reflection and repentance. This two-day celebration is not just a New Year’s festivity but a spiritual journey, culminating in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Thai New Year

In Thailand, April brings with it Songkran, a New Year marked by water. Streets transform into battlegrounds of joy as water is splashed, symbolizing purification and the washing away of the previous year's misfortunes. It’s a community’s cleansing, a joyous eruption of hope and renewal.

Persian New Year

Nowruz, translating to "New Day," is the Persian New Year that coincides with the vernal equinox, around March 20. It’s a celebration of spring, of rebirth and renewal. Homes are scrubbed clean, tables adorned with symbols of prosperity, and families come together, engaging in traditions that date back millennia.

Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Sri Lanka’s Aluth Avurudda, or Sinhala and Tamil New Year, unfolds in April. It’s a time when the harvest is brought in, and the sun moves from Pisces to Aries. Marking this astrological transition, the festivities are a blend of cultural rituals, symbolizing a fresh start and the ushering in of prosperity.

Prophet Releases New Year Prophecies on Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that a cleric based in northcentral Nigeria, Prophet Godiya Audu Adams, has asked people to be prudent in their spending because “next year (2025) is not going to be funny”.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page recently, Prophet Adams projected that 2025 will be tough for the ruling administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng