Severe Flooding in Malaysia Displaces Over 122,000 and Claims Three Lives
- Massive flooding in Malaysia has displaced more than 122,000 people and resulted in three confirmed deaths, with concerns that the number could rise
- According to many sources in the media, the worst-hit area is Kelantan, where 63% of the evacuees are located
- Emergency personnel have been deployed to rescue stranded residents, and shelters have been set up to accommodate those affected
Heavy rain has caused severe flooding across Malaysia, displacing more than 122,000 people.
Disaster officials report that three people have died, and fears remain that the death toll could rise as rain and storm warnings persist.
Widespread Impact and Emergency Response
The flooding, which began earlier this week, is concentrated in the north-eastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, where 63% of evacuees are located.
Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to rescue stranded residents and provide shelters.
Videos show submerged cars and houses, with people wading through waist-deep water.
Disaster Management Efforts
The National Disaster Management Agency has set up 679 emergency shelters for those affected.
The number of displaced individuals has already surpassed the devastating floods of 2014.
Other affected states include Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Selangor, Johor, Melaka, and Perak.
Government Actions and Regional Impact
Provisions for disaster management have been sent to Terengganu and Kelantan state governments.
The Prime Minister has barred cabinet members from going on leave to focus on the disaster.
In neighboring Thailand, six provinces have declared a disaster, affecting over 240,000 households, with the army deployed for rescue operations.
Heavy Downpour Causes Massive Flood
