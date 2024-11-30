Massive flooding in Malaysia has displaced more than 122,000 people and resulted in three confirmed deaths, with concerns that the number could rise

Severe flooding claims three lives. Photo credit: Gensk via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Widespread Impact and Emergency Response

The flooding, which began earlier this week, is concentrated in the north-eastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, where 63% of evacuees are located.

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to rescue stranded residents and provide shelters.

Videos show submerged cars and houses, with people wading through waist-deep water.

Disaster Management Efforts

The National Disaster Management Agency has set up 679 emergency shelters for those affected.

The number of displaced individuals has already surpassed the devastating floods of 2014.

Other affected states include Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Selangor, Johor, Melaka, and Perak.

Government Actions and Regional Impact

Provisions for disaster management have been sent to Terengganu and Kelantan state governments.

The Prime Minister has barred cabinet members from going on leave to focus on the disaster.

In neighboring Thailand, six provinces have declared a disaster, affecting over 240,000 households, with the army deployed for rescue operations.

