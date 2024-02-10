2 Nigerians and a Thai Woman have been arrested for alleged romance scam in Thalang district, Thailand

Thailand - Operatives of the Thai police have arrested two Nigerian men and a 32-year-old Thai woman, Kanyathanat Thotsatham in Thalang district over an alleged romance scam.

According to Bangkok Post, the suspects were arrested during a raid on a house in the Phatcharee Thalang housing estate on Thursday night, February 8.

The police officers also seized 50 sachets of hard drugs and a digital balance during the raid on the residence.

The Nigerian men were found to have overstayed their visas for 1,401 days and 1,728 days, respectively.

Pol Lt Col Pitthaya Thepmuang, inspector of the Tourist Police Sub-Division 3, said the gang created fake Facebook accounts to dupe people in Thailand into transferring money.

Thepmuang said the arresting team discovered that some foreign nationals from South Africa were part of a romance scam gang.

Many people were said to have fallen victim to the romance scam gang.

According to Lt Col Pitthaya, the Thai woman was tasked with withdrawing and transferring money to the bank accounts of a Nigerian gang leader living abroad.

Kanyathanat was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Samut Prakan Provincial Court for public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system.

The Nigerian national during interrogation confessed that they were part of a romance scam gang and admitted to selling illicit drugs to foreign tourists in Phuket to earn extra income.

