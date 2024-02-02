A Nigerian national, Uche Victor Diuno, has pleaded guilty to his role in a fraud conspiracy scheme in the United States

57-year-old fraudster and his gang have targeted victims in over 20 countries, resulting in nearly $5.7 million in losses.

Diuno deceived victims with false promises of lucrative investment opportunities and inheritances.

United States - Nigerian national, Uche Victor Diuno, has been convicted over his involvement in a sophisticated fraud conspiracy that targeted victims in over 20 countries.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani disclosed this on Thursday, February 1.

Hamdani said the 57-year-old Nigerian was part of an international fraud ring that deceived victims with false promises of lucrative investment opportunities and inheritances.

The fraud scheme resulted in nearly $5.7 million in losses.

According to Hamdani, Diuno and his accomplices posed as officials from prominent U.S. banks to lure victims into making payments under the guise of securing investment and money transfer agreements.

The fraudsters subsequently funnelled back the payments to orchestrators of the scheme in Nigeria.

Diuno, who pleaded guilty admitted to employing multiple aliases to enhance the credibility of the scam.

He explained that he ordered the distribution of the illicit proceeds, which included buying vehicles in the U.S. to ship to Nigeria.

According to Diuno, this is done following the scheme leader’s instructions.

