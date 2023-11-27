29-year-old groom, Chaturong Suksuk, killed his bride, mother-in-law and two others in northeastern Thailand

Chaturong also killed himself after shooting four persons dead during his wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 25

It was said that Chaturong committed the crime because he felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana

Thailand - Tragedy struck in northeastern Thailand when a 29-year-old groom, Chaturong Suksuk, killed his 44-year-old bride, Kanchana Pachunthuek, her mother and sister on their wedding day

As reported by BBC, stray bullets hit two wedding guests and were rushed to the hospital where one of the victims gave up the ghost.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, November 25.

It was gathered that Suksuk, an accomplished para-athlete, abruptly left the event and came back with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead.

Police said while his motive remains unclear, Chaturong "was quite intoxicated at the time."

He was said to have bought the gun and ammunition legally last year.

They added that guests said the couple had an argument during the party and that Chaturong had felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana.

According to Daily Trust, police officer, Matichon Wongbaokul, from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, who confirmed the sad incident said:

“They had an argument on private matters and Chaturong walked to his car and picked up a gun before shooting.”

According to local media, Chaturong and Kanchana had lived together for three years before they married.

He had lost his right leg while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force, which patrols Thailand's borders.

Chaturong had clinched a silver medal in swimming at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia last year

