There was anger in Imo State on Monday after news filtered in that gunmen suspected to be operatives of Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly killed seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Sunday while the victims were returning to their village in Otulu in Oru East LGA before the gunmen opened fire on them.

The President General of Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, told newsmen that seven persons died on the spot while others were missing.

The community leader confirmed that the victims were on their way home when the gunmen opened fire on them.

He said, “As they were going home Ebubeagu operatives saw them in motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people.

“The monarch said that five are missing, while two are critically injuried.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police and the commander of the 34 artillery Brigade Command Obinze have visited the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

