Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has advised graduating students of the Redeemer's University to always remember God in their dealings

The cleric said the graduands should give their first fruit to God so that they can prosper in the world and build a prosperous nation

According to Adeboye, God will always reward those who give to Him in tithe and offerings from what he has blessed them with

Ede, Osun - Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has told the graduating students of the Redeemer's University not to depart from the way of God.

According to The Nation, the cleric, who was represented by Pastor Olukayode Pitan, the chairman of the university board of trustees; urged the students to ensure that their first fruit was given to God, adding that it would make them prosper.

Adeboye addresses graduating students of Redeemer's University

Adeboye made the comment at the 15th convocation ceremony of the institution in Ede, Osun State, where he charged the graduates not to be distracted by the world attraction.

According to the religious leader, world attraction can distract them from the fear of God, which, by extension, dissuades them from building a prosperous nation.

He added that God rewards those who give tithe and offerings to Him for the blessing He has given to them.

"Remain steadfast in God", RCCG G.O. tells Redeemer's University graduating students

Adeboye urged the graduating students to remain steadfast in the Lord's way and never forget that prayers are only answered when done correctly.

He said:

“God is the rewarder; give him your first fruit, tithe and offering; nothing can stop your prosperity."

According to the cleric, God owned the institution and the graduands should always have their Alma Mata in mind.

