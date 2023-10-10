The US is prepared to send additional military assets to the region to bolster Israel amid spiraling violence with Hamas

President Joe Biden pointed to his decision to deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and increase US air assets in the region as evidence of his commitment

Reacting, an international affairs expert, Yusuf Aweda, spoke to Legit.ng, and expressed reservations over the American government's decision

Jerusalem, Israel - The United States (US) is sending ammunition, aircraft carriers, and fighter jets to and around Israel following the attack by Hamas, a Palestinian militant movement.

America is prepared to send additional military assets to the region to bolster Israel amid spiraling violence in Gaza with Hamas, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, October 10.

US stands with Israel after Hamas attack

Against the backdrop of this development, an international affairs expert, Yusuf Jimoh Aweda, has described the US’s action as ‘improper’.

According to Aweda, the USA may be breaching Palestine’s sovereignty. Aweda is also the spokesperson of a Nigerian civic group, Muslim Awareness International (MAI). MAI has been at the forefront of 'seeking justice' for the Palestinians.

Aweda told Legit.ng in an interview:

“According to international law, it is generally not proper for another country to unilaterally intervene with warships or military force in a conflict between two sovereign nations unless authorised by the United Nations Security Council or acting in self-defence.

“Such actions are typically considered a breach of a country's sovereignty and can be in violation of international law, potentially leading to serious diplomatic consequences. However, there are exceptions and nuances to this, and international law may allow for intervention in certain cases, such as in cases of humanitarian intervention or with the consent of the affected nation.

“The legality of any specific action would depend on the circumstances and applicable international agreements.”

'Employ dialogue', Nigeria to Israel, Palestine

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria expressed deep concern over the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.

The Nigerian government in a statement signed by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, called for de-escalation and a ceasefire between the warring parties.

