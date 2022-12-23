FCT, Abuja - As agitations continue to spring up for the Israelis to end the Palestinian people’s alleged brutal incubation, fresh facts have emerged over the antecedents of this agelong incubation.

It is popularly known that the conflict in Palestine emanated when Israel was declared an independent state and carried out a brutal invasion of the territory of the indigenous people of Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with our Legit.ng's correspondent in Abuja, the Palestine ambassador to Nigeria and high commissioner for countries in the Commonwealth, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, reeled out some of the significant historical facts behind the brutal incubation perpetrated by the Israeli government.

Abu Shawesh revealed the 1948 incubation by the Jewish supremacists that led to the 78 percent takeover of the Palestine territory was not the beginning of the intimidation inflicted on the Palestinian people.

He said their notion of superintending over the Palestinians and their territory emanated from the book of Genesis when God bestowed upon Abraham a ‘promised land’ for himself and his descendants.

Abu Shawesh said:

“They have historically claimed that this is (Palestine) the promised land to them.

“They want us to believe there was a promise to Abraham and his descendants. But when God promised Abraham to give him the land and to his descendants, he did not have yet any child.”

Abu Shawesh said the Palestinians had been in existence long before the Israeli’s conquest of other to annex other areas like Egypt, Lebanon, some parts of Syria, and Jordan.

He said:

“We did not reinvent the wheel when we say that we are the indigenous people, so they should have their historical claim. And if you want to go back to history itself, we are there before them; if you want back to them, a religious issue.

“Also, in the Bible itself, in the genesis of tomorrow, of course, we are out there. Thank you very much.”

While commenting on the Israelis’ alleged brutal incubation and occupation of Palestinian territories, Abu Shawesh says the international laws forbid it. Still, the United Nations and other world powers are yet to enforce the consequence for the Israelis.

He said:

“If they are really interested and want to continue the specific process, they should stop and eliminate, they should stop and stop and freeze all debt settlement activity, dismantle every settlement act from Western because we want to build our state then they should acknowledge our right to self-determination only two days ago in the United Nation itself.

“There is a resolution regarding self-determination which is the basic right of every human being. Till today, they are refusing to acknowledge our right to self-determination.

“By international law, it’s criminal when they are moving their citizens to the occupied Palestinian they should start acknowledging our right to have a full right to realize our state and build it.”

