Some UK lawmakers have fumed at the invitation of China to the state funerals of late Queen Elizabeth II

The Members of Parliament (MP), including Tim Loughton, described the invitation as an affront to the legacies of the Queen

China is currently embroiled in the controversial suppression and alleged human rights violation of Uyghurs people in the Xinjiang region

The invitation extended to the government of China for the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II has raised concerns amid the country's human rights violations against the Uyghurs.

This is as some United Kingdom opposed the invitation, arguing that the Beijing government has been unrepentant in its alleged suppression of the region.

The invitation of China to Queen Elizabeth's funerals has raised concern over rights abuse and suppression. Credit: Jonathan Wanolck

Source: Getty Images

What's going on in China?

Legit.ng earlier reported that China has been grossly enmeshed in human rights violations and alleged genocide against the Uyghur population in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

There have been calls and wide condemnations from the United States over China's role in abusing the rights of the minority Muslim-dominated group, with the United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHCR) also reporting widespread repression of minority Turkic Muslims by the Beijing government.

The UNHCR also concluded that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang, ANI News reports.

UK lawmakers kick

UK lawmakers have now also raised eyebrows against the invitation, describing it as an affront to the memory of Britain's longest-serving monarch who died at 96.

“Inviting the Chinese government is an insult to the memory of the Queen and should be rescinded immediately,“ Tim Loughton, an MP from the ruling Conservative Party.

Controversial re-education camp

Meanwhile, the Uyghur Muslims in Turkey recentlt urged the United Nations (UN) to investigate the Chinese government's "re-education camps independently."

The appeal was directed to the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet who will be visiting the vocational camps situated in Xinjiang in May 2022.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, May 10, Mirza Ahmet Ilyasoglu, an Uyghur residing in Turkey appealed to Bachelet to visit the camps and assess the situation of rights abuse over there.

