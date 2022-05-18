As China continues to face human rights abuse allegations from the global communities, Uyghur Muslims in Turkey have urged the United Nations (UN) to independently investigate the Chinese government's "re-education camps."

The appeal was directed to the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet who will be visiting the vocational camps situated in Xinjiang in May 2022.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, May 10, Mirza Ahmet Ilyasoglu, an Uyghur residing in Turkey appealed to Bachelet to visit the camps and assess the situation of rights abuse over there.

Xi Jinping-led Chinese government is being accused of persecuting Uyghurs. Credit: Doras Hung

Source: Getty Images

What was said

He demanded that the UN should be allowed to "walk freely" to the victims without surveillance cameras instead of listening to "the one-sided Chinese thesis."

He said:

"I am calling on the UN rights chief to walk freely in the concentration camps and talk freely with the people, without surveillance cameras or without the presence of Chinese police, to reveal to the world the human rights situation there."

Assessing alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs

China has been grossly enmeshed in human rights violations and alleged genocide against the Uyghur population in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

There have been calls and wide condemnations from the United States over China's role in the abuse of the rights of the minority Muslim-dominated group.

According to Aljazeera, there is evidence that Uyghurs are being used as forced labour and of women being forcibly sterilised

There have been continuous protests by the Uyghurs community in Türkiye outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul over the past few years.

Taliban govt in human rights abuse crisis

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that with the Taliban now in the helms of government affairs after the withdrawal of the US troops by President Joe Biden, cases of violence are being recorded in Afghanistan against the reporters under the new dispensation.

Masroor Lufti, the head of Afghanistan's National Journalists Union (NJU), made this known to the press, adding that at least 30 cases of violence against the pressmen were discovered after a survey by the body.

Lufti said the "90%" of the attacks on the country's journalists part of which involved the physical beating and verbal threats were carried out by the Taliban.

Source: Legit.ng