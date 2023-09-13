The newly re-elected President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is currently under fire for appointing his son and nephew into his cabinet

It was gathered that his son was appointed deputy finance minister, and his nephew was named deputy minister of tourism and hospitality

President Mnangagwa's decision was greeted with criticism by Fadzayi Mahere, who described his actions as "indefensible."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe is facing backlash following the appointment of his son and nephew into his cabinet.

According to Africa News, President Mnangagwa appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister and his nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was also named deputy minister of tourism and hospitality, which makes up his 26-member cabinet list.

Reports confirmed that David Mnangagwa recently graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a law degree.

The report says David entered parliament through the youth quota system on the Zanu PF party list from the Midlands province.

Meanwhile, Tongai Mnangagwa is the Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Hunyani constituency. His late father, David Mnangagwa, was President Mnangagwa's younger brother.

President Mnangagwa's decision has raised eyebrows and triggered criticism for his nepotic style of governance.

Lawmaker slams President Mnangagwa

One of the critics of this move, Fadzayi Mahere, a lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), described the President's actions as "indefensible" while also highlighting some of the shortcomings of the President Mnangagwa-led administration.

It was also gathered that President Mnangagwa appointed a husband and wife, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, as cabinet members.

Christopher Mutsvangwa was appointed to head the new Ministry of Veterans of Liberation, and his wife, Monica Mutsvangwa, will run the affairs at the new Ministry of Women's Affairs and SMEs.

President Mnangagwa has joined the league of other African leaders who appointed their sons or family members to high-ranking positions in their cabinet.

These leaders include President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

