Seychelles and Mauritius lead Africa's passport strength, offering extensive visa-free access

Henley Passport Index ranks Singapore as the world's most powerful passport in 2026

Top 10 African passports highlight significant global travel opportunities for citizens

The international passport has become an important document for traveling to and from foreign countries.

The government-issued travel document proves the identity and nationality of the holders.

Seychelles and Mauritius lead the list of Africa's strongest passports.

Travel becomes easier when individuals are provided wth powerful passports that open up broader opportunities for international connections.

As reported by The Nation, the latest Henley Passport Index has released its latest rankings, highlighting the countries whose citizens enjoy the widest global access.

The HPI tracks 199 passports and 227 destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Top 10 Africa’s most powerful passports

Seychelles – 24th globally

Seychelles has the strongest passport on the African contest and it’s ranked 24th worldwide in 2026.

Holders of the Seychelles passport have access to 154 countries without a prior visa.

Mauritius – 27th globally

Mauritius occupies the second position behind Seychelles with its 27th global ranking.

The passport provides visa-free access to 147 countries.

South Africa – 48th globally

South Africa’s passport ranks third in Africa and 48th worldwide. The passport grants the holders entry to 101 countries.

Botswana – 59th globally

Another southern African country on the list is Botswana, which stands 59th globally.

Boswana has the fourth strongest password in Africa, with visa-free access to 81 countries

Namibia – 62nd globally

Namibia holds the 62nd spot worldwide and fifth on the African continent. The passport allows its holders to travel to 76 countries.

Lesotho – 63rd globally

Lesotho occupies the sixth position in Africa and ranks 63rd globally. The Lesotho passport offers visa-free access to 74 countries.

eSwatini – 65th globally

eSwatini is ranked 65th worldwide and in seventh position in Africa. Eswatini passport holders have access to 72 countries.

Morocco – 65th globally

The country with the eighth strongest passport in Africa is Morocco. The North African nation occupies the 65th position globally.

The Moroccan passport offers visa-free access to 72 countries.

Malawi – 66th globally

Malawi ranks 66th worldwide and nineth strongest passport in Africa. The passport allows its holders to enter 71 countries.

Kenya – 68th globally

The last country on the list is Kenya. The East African country completes Africa’s top 10 list.

Kenya is ranked 68th globally with visa-free access to 69 countries.

Nigeria fails to make the list of Africa's top 10 most powerful passports.

3 most powerful passports in the world

Singapore has the world’s most powerful passport with access to 192 countries without a prior visa.

Japan and South Korea complete the top three countries, with each providing access to 188 destinations.

Nigeria's passport moves up in global ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s passport ranking globally improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, allowing visa free to 44 countries.

African peers like Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa maintain stronger rankings.

Despite the improvement, restrictive entry requirements in Europe, North America, and Asia continue to limit Nigerians’ global travel.

