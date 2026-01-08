The Alliance of Sahel States condemned the United States’ removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an “act of aggression”

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger urged the United Nations Security Council to denounce the move and restore “international legality”

Maduro, seized in Caracas and flown to New York, pleaded not guilty in court, claiming he had been “kidnapped"

The transitional presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have condemned the United States’ removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, describing it as an “act of aggression.”

In a joint statement, the Alliance of Sahel States, a bloc formed in 2023 by the three West African nations, said it “strongly condemns” Maduro’s ouster, which it argued “violated international law."

Sahel alliance condemns US action in Venezuela, calling Maduro’s capture an “act of aggression.” Photo credit: EnidLamsart/x

Source: Twitter

According to TRT Africa, the alliance urged the United Nations Security Council to denounce the US move and to act in restoring “international legality” in Venezuela.

Ibrahim Traore signs statement

The declaration was signed by Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who currently heads the alliance. Traore had met Maduro in Moscow last year during events marking the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Na zi Germany.

The alliance described US President Donald Trump’s decision to capture Maduro as “unacceptable interference” and an “act of aggression.” It expressed “solidarity with the Venezuelan people, whose sovereignty has been trampled upon.”

Maduro seized in Caracas

Reports confirmed that US special forces seized Maduro and his wife in Caracas on Saturday before flying them to New York. He is facing trial on charges linked to alleged drug traff icking and weapon possession.

Maduro appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty. He told the judge that he had been “kidnapped.”

Where is Venezuela located?

Venezuela, officially known as the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is a South American nation with Caracas as its capital and largest city.

Venezuela is located on the northern coast of South America, bordered by Colombia, Brazil and Guyana, with a long Caribbean coastline. The country is rich in natural resources, particularly oil, which has shaped its economy and global relations.

Spanish is the official language, though several indigenous languages are also spoken. The population is diverse, with a mix of mestizo, white, Black and indigenous communities. Christianity, mainly Roman Catholicism, is the dominant religion.

In recent decades, Venezuela has faced severe economic and political challenges, including hyperinflation, shortages of basic goods and mass emigration. Its political system has been marked by tensions between the government and opposition, drawing international attention.

Despite these struggles, Venezuela remains culturally vibrant, known for its music, cuisine and natural beauty, including the famous Angel Falls.

Alliance of Sahel States voices solidarity with Venezuelan people after US forces seize Nicolas Maduro. Photo credit: EnidLamsart/x

Source: Twitter

5 countries Trump could target next

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world has been bracing for US President Donald Trump’s next move after the dramatic ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

With Operation Absolute Resolve hailed as a success by Washington, Trump has openly threatened five more countries, sparking fears of further military action and geopolitical instability.

Trump repeatedly pointed to Greenland as a key target, describing it as vital for US national security. He said: “We need Greenland. … It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”

Source: Legit.ng