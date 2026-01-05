Uncovered evidence in US has pointed to President Dwight Eisenhower ordering the CIA to "eliminate" Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba during the Congo crisis

The revelation came from a 1975 interview with Robert Johnson, who recalled Eisenhower’s words at a White House meeting in August 1960

Lumumba, Congo’s first prime minister, was later killed on January 17, 1961, becoming a symbol of Africa’s independence struggle

In 2000, it was reported that evidence surfaced in US suggesting that the then President Dwight Eisenhower directly ordered the CIA to "eliminate" Congolese president Patrice Lumumba.

According to Guardian UK, the revelation came from a previously unpublished 1975 interview with Robert Johnson, who served as the minute-taker during an August 1960 White House meeting on the Congo crisis. There is also a pdf from the CIA here that corroborates the Guardian UK report.

Evidence of Eisenhower CIA plot surfaced in Washington, linking the US president to Patrice Lumumba’s elimination. Photo credit: Britanica

Johnson said he vividly remembered Eisenhower turning to CIA director Allen Dulles, "in the full hearing of all those in attendance, and saying something to the effect that Lumumba should be eliminated". He added: "There was stunned silence for about 15 seconds and the meeting continued."

Patrice Lumumba’s assassination in 1961

Lumumba, who became Congo’s first prime minister after independence from Belgium in June 1960, was removed from office as civil war spread across the country.

He was captured by rivals and killed on January 17, 1961. His death placed him as one of the most significant martyrs of Africa’s independence movements.

Cold War Congo crisis secrets exposed Eisenhower’s order to the CIA to target Lumumba in 1960. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Senate inquiry into US covert action

No official record of direct quotations was ever kept at national security council meetings. Johnson only disclosed the exchanges in 1975 when he was privately interviewed by staff of the Senate intelligence committee during its post-Watergate inquiry into US covert operations.

The committee concluded that the United States was not directly involved in Lumumba’s murder, though it confirmed that the CIA had conspired to kill him, possibly under Eisenhower’s orders.

Belgian role in Lumumba’s death

Recent Belgian parliamentary inquiries into the assassination implicated Belgium but failed to establish a direct link to US involvement, Guardian UK reported.

The transcript of Johnson’s interview only came to light because it was included in material sent to the US national archives in connection with the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

