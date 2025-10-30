Timi Frank has condemned recent elections in Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast, describing them as fraudulent and unworthy of democratic credibility

The activist urges the UN, US, and EU to impose sanctions and hold African leaders accountable for manipulating electoral outcomes

Frank warns that continued electoral fraud could spark widespread unrest and more military coups across the continent

Political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, has criticised the recently concluded elections in Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast.

He described them as fraudulent and undemocratic, saying the electoral exercises were nothing more than “sham selections” marked by intimidation, manipulation, and political violence.

African leaders quashed dissidents and staged tightly controlled elections only them could win. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Frank expressed disappointment that several African leaders still cling to power through rigged elections, denying their citizens the right to freely choose their leaders.

He described the situation as a setback to democracy and a betrayal of the sacrifices of Africa’s founding fathers who fought for freedom and justice.

Calls for sanctions and global intervention

The activist urged the international community, including the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union, to reject the results of what he called “fraudulent elections.”

He warned that continued silence could worsen political instability and provoke civil unrest across the continent.

“If nothing is done, this systematic rigging may soon lead to widespread civil unrest and more coups across the continent,” he said.

Frank also called on the International Criminal Court to investigate electoral violence and the loss of lives recorded during the polls in the three countries.

Timi Frank calls on African youths to defend their democratic rights and resist electoral oppression. Photo: FB/TimiFrank

Source: Facebook

He further demanded targeted sanctions on leaders of Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast, as well as their associates, whom he accused of destroying democratic institutions for personal gain.

According to him, holding them accountable would serve as a deterrent to others plotting similar electoral abuses.

Africa’s democratic vision under threat

Frank lamented that greed and corruption among African leaders have replaced the ideals of unity, progress, and collective development envisioned by figures such as Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Nelson Mandela, Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumumba, Modibo Keita, and Haile Selassie.

He said the continent’s dream of a united Africa with shared values has been undermined by selfish political elites.

“The Africa we see today is not the one our heroes fought for. The dream of unity, one currency, and one passport has been replaced by selfishness and deceit,” he stated.

He also praised young Africans who continue to challenge electoral injustice, urging them to defend democracy through peaceful resistance. Frank drew attention to protests in Tanzania, saying the global community must act before the crisis deepens.

Turning to Nigeria, he cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure that the 2027 elections are transparent and credible. He warned that any attempt to manipulate the polls would face strong resistance from Nigerians.

