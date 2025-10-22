Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reportedly claimed to have survived an assassination attempt through what can be described as Juju

Juju is the Nigerian word for witchcraft in the Nigerian context, and two men were convicted in the southern African country for allegedly using it in a plot to assassinate the president

The court ruling has started generating mixed reactions from Africans, who questioned the ruling because there is no scientific confirmation for the allegation

A Zambian court has sentenced two men to two years in prison each. They were convicted of using witchcraft, popularly known as "Juju" in Nigerian terms, with the aim of assassinating the president, Hakainde Hichilema.

The two convicts are Zambian Leonard Phiri and Mozambican Jasten Mabulesse Candunde. They were sentenced under the country's Witchcraft Act after they were arrested with charms, with a live chameleon, in December 2025.

How court convicted two Zambians for juju

In delivering his judgment, Magistrate Fine Mayambu described the convicted men as "not only the enemy of the head of state but were also enemies of all Zambians." Many have closely followed the case. This is because this is the first time in the country's history that someone is being put on trial for using witchcraft against the president.

According to the prosecutor, a fugitive former member of the country's parliament hired Candunde and Phiri to bewitch President Hichilema. However, they insisted that they were only traditional healers, but the court found them guilty of two charges under the Witchcraft Act.

The lawyer for the accused pleaded for leniency, adding that they were first offenders and should be fined, but the court rejected their plea and sentenced them to two years in prison.

Reactions to plot to assassinate Zambian president

The video of the narratives, which was shared by TRT Afrika, has started generating reactions from some concerned citizens. Below are some of their reactions:

Mufilika commented

"An antelope was running rapidly. An elephant questioned, "Antelope, why are you running like that?" The antelope explained, "The authorities are detaining all the goats in the village." The elephant pointed out, "But you are not a goat!" The antelope countered, "With our current justice system, it will take me 20 years to prove that I am not a goat." As a result, the elephant also began running."

Chellah reacted:

"So, for the president, witchcraft is real, but for us commoners, they say there is nothing like witchcraft; this means, 'no one is above the law,' does not exist."

Ben Patrick said:

"As a Zambian, I admit the presence of witchcraft intended for harm in my country. I am just worried about how you can prove such a case in court."

Rso wrote:

"Two men threatening the life of one man with 'magic' go to prison. Meanwhile, some Chinese destroy the freshwater source for 12 million, and they walk free."

Mulenga Bwalya stated:

"I am waiting for them to come and get my grandma, please, she's also a witch napapata family yachula."

