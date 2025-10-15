Kenya’s Opposition Leader and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Dies in India Hospital
- Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former Prime Minister and a towering figure in national politics, has died at the age of 80 while receiving treatment in India
- His passing marks the end of a decades-long career defined by fierce opposition, mass mobilisation, and an unwavering fight for democratic freedoms
- Odinga’s legacy as a master strategist and champion of human rights leaves an indelible imprint on Kenya’s political history
Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya and a towering figure in the country’s political landscape, has died at the age of 80.
Family sources confirmed to the BBC that Odinga passed away on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India.
His death comes after weeks of speculation about his health, which had been consistently dismissed by family members and political allies.
Despite persistent rumours, those close to Odinga had denied reports suggesting he was critically ill.
Raila Odinga’s legacy in Kenyan politics
Odinga was widely regarded as one of Kenya’s most influential political mobilisers. He ran for the presidency five times, each time rejecting the results and alleging electoral malpractice.
His most notable challenge came in 2017, when Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled the victory of then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and ordered fresh elections. Odinga boycotted the rerun, demanding comprehensive electoral reforms.
Throughout his career, Odinga often reconciled with incumbent presidents following contentious elections. After his defeat in the 2022 polls, he joined President William Ruto in a broad-based government, a move he defended as essential for national unity.
The decision followed a wave of nationwide protests that culminated in the storming of parliament, where dozens of demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces.
Earlier this year, the Ruto administration supported Odinga’s bid to become chairperson of the African Union Commission. Despite strong regional backing, he lost to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
Revered leader and symbol of resistance
Odinga inspired a passionate and loyal following, particularly in western Kenya, his home region. Supporters affectionately referred to him as “Baba” (Father), “Agwambo” (Act of God), and “Tinga” (Tractor)—the latter drawn from his party’s symbol during the 1997 elections.
He was celebrated as a master strategist and mass mobiliser, known for drawing immense crowds to his rallies and forging deep connections with ordinary citizens.
His political journey was marked by a relentless pursuit of democratic freedoms and human rights.
Odinga’s legacy also includes his time as a political prisoner. He holds the record as Kenya’s longest-serving detainee, having been imprisoned twice under President Daniel arap Moi’s regime.
His first detention, from 1982 to 1988, followed an attempted coup that thrust him into the national spotlight. He was detained again from 1989 to 1991 for his continued opposition to one-party rule.
“He will be remembered for his unwavering fight for democratic freedoms and human rights.”
Odinga’s passing marks the end of an era in Kenyan politics. His life and career will be remembered as a testament to resilience, reform, and the enduring struggle for justice.
