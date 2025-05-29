Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a rare public apology, admitting to "mistakes" and governance failures during his nearly four decades in power

The unexpected admission comes amid growing scrutiny over political opposition and follows reports of alleged human rights violations linked to his administration

With Uganda’s recent discovery of gold reserves and the approaching general elections, many remain skeptical of Museveni’s motives behind the apology

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has publicly apologised for "mistakes" made during his nearly four decades in power, marking an unprecedented admission of government failures.

In a joint statement with his wife, First Lady Janet Museveni, the president admitted to governance failures, citing “laxity” and “negligence” within his administration.

The admission came during a prayer meeting organised by their daughter over the weekend, where the couple stood together to deliver a prepared joint prayer.

“As the top leaders of the movement, we humbly take responsibility for all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents and representatives,” they declared. “We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness.”

Four decades of Museveni’s rule and opposition crackdown

Museveni has held office since 1986 when his National Resistance Movement seized power. Over the years, he has won multiple presidential elections, securing continued leadership.

His apology comes amidst growing scrutiny over his administration’s handling of political opposition.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the bodyguard of opposition leader Bobi Wine had been captured and allegedly tortured by Museveni’s son, further escalating political tensions.

Uganda’s gold discovery and electoral speculation

The timing of Museveni’s apology is particularly significant, coinciding with the 2025 announcement of Uganda’s discovery of 31 million metric tonnes of gold ore, valued at an estimated $12 trillion.

While this revelation presents immense economic potential, many Ugandans remain skeptical of the president's motives.

Some critics view the apology as an attempt to bolster his image ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Museveni had previously promised to step down from the presidency—a pledge first made in 2006—but has yet to fulfil it, raising doubts over his willingness to relinquish power.

Museveni’s son sparks controversy with election remarks

Political tensions heightened recently when Museveni’s son, who serves as the head of Uganda’s army, posted a controversial statement on X.

He warned that any citizen voting against his father in the upcoming election would face expulsion from the country, adding to concerns over democratic freedoms in Uganda.

Museveni's rare public apology signals a notable moment in Uganda’s political landscape, yet skepticism remains over whether it will translate into genuine governance reforms.

Uganda's Museveni defends ties with Russia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni defended his country's relationship with Russia, as Moscow's top diplomat toured Africa to drum up support over the war in Ukraine.

"How can we be against somebody who has never harmed us," the veteran Ugandan leader said alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in the town of Entebbe.

"If Russia makes mistakes, we tell them. When they have not made mistakes, we can't be against them," he added, hailing Russia for backing anti-colonial movements in Africa.

