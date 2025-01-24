Kenya has announced a new directive allowing citizens of nearly all African countries to visit without needing prior authorisation, aiming to promote regional integration and tourism growth

The Kenyan government announced a new directive on Tuesday, allowing citizens of nearly all African countries to visit without needing prior authorisation.

This move comes as part of efforts to support open skies policies, promote tourism growth, and foster regional integration.

Introduction of Visa-Free Policy

Last year, Kenya introduced a "visa-free" policy that required most visitors to apply online for authorisation before leaving their country.

However, the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which replaced the visa requirement for all visitors, faced criticism as being a "visa under another name."

On Tuesday, a cabinet statement revealed that the ETA would be dropped for all African countries except Somalia and Libya due to security concerns.

Efforts to Boost Regional Integration

Despite introducing the ETA, Kenya's ranking on the Africa Visa Openness Index dropped 17 places to 46th out of 54 nations in 2024.

Several African countries, including Ghana and Rwanda, have eased travel requirements for visitors from the continent in recent years.

This move to facilitate travel within Africa is also being pushed by the African Union (AU). Under the updated system, citizens of most African countries will be allowed to enter Kenya and stay ETA-free for up to two months.

Members of the East African Community, which include Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, can stay for up to six months in line with the bloc's policy.

Enhanced Travel Process

Kenya plans to introduce an enhanced process allowing travellers to receive approval instantly and a maximum processing time of 72 hours.

Several ministries have been tasked with proposing guidelines within a week to improve travellers' experience at all Kenyan airports.

Before the introduction of the ETA, visitors from more than 40 countries, including several from Africa, could arrive in Kenya, get a stamp in their passport, and enter without paying anything.

Currently, all travellers must apply and pay for an ETA at least three days before their trip to Kenya, unless they are citizens of an exempted country. The ETA fee is $30 (£24) and valid for 90 days.

Security Concerns

The policy has faced criticism, with some noting that it could make it more difficult for potential visitors to come to the country.

Kenya indicated that there was a security element to the introduction of the new system, with the government spokesman telling the BBC last year that it was necessary for vetting travellers.

The country has been targeted by al-Shabab jihadist militants from neighbouring Somalia in several notorious attacks.

On Tuesday, the government announced the introduction of a system to enhance pre-screening, strengthen security, and streamline passenger processing at entry points.

