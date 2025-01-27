Canada announces changes to affect Nigerians, others in 2025

For 2025, Canada has set a cap on the total number of study permits granted to foreign students

The new cap is part of Canada's strategy to manage the consequences of this growing population

The new restrictions also extend the PAL/TAL requirement to master's and doctoral students

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The number of study permits granted to foreign students in 2025 will be capped at 437,000 by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which is 10% less than the goal set the year before.

The new cap is part of Canada's strategy to manage the consequences of this growing population while maintaining educational standards. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

This modification comes after a number of policy changes intended to relieve the strain that the growing number of international students has placed on Canada's public, housing, and healthcare systems.

Canada's plan to control the effects of this expanding population while upholding educational standards includes the new cap.

The distribution consists of 72,200 permits for candidates in kindergarten through grade 12 who do not need the Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) or Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL), and 73,282 permits for graduate students. Other groups that need PAL/TAL will receive the remaining permits according to report.

The province with the most licenses will be Ontario, followed by British Columbia and Quebec. A large percentage of overseas students will be impacted by the new rules, which also extend the PAL/TAL requirement to master's and doctoral students.

It is anticipated that the modifications will increase competitiveness for study permits, which may deter some students from submitting applications to Canadian universities.

Since international students make up a sizable portion of local expenditures, the policy may have an effect on the economy even though its goal is to lessen the strain on public resources.

Canada chnages work permits rule

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government has modified the rules governing open work permits (OWP) for international students and spouses of foreign employees.

Canada announced on January 21, 2025, that the only people who can apply for an OWP are the spouses of qualifying foreign workers and students. The length of education programs and industries with high demand for workers will determine the prerequisites.

One benefit of these improvements is that many Nigerian students will now be able to bring their spouses to Canada to work while they study or work there.

The new OWP will only be available to spouses of international students enrolling in master's programs lasting 16 months or longer, doctoral programs, or certain professional programs. Furthermore, spouses of foreign workers employed in TEER 1 occupations or specific TEER 2 or 3 employment in industries with a labor shortage or linked to government objectives will be the only ones eligible for family OWPs.

Canada opens opportunity for caregiver jobs

Legit.ng reported that Canada is encouraging individuals globally to consider caregiver roles as a career path.

A report from Visa Sponsorship Jobs said many caregiver positions in Canada offer visa sponsorships, making it easier for international candidates to apply.

The country’s demand for care workers shows its focus on improving the quality of life of needy individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng