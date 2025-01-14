Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The two African leaders met on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on Monday, January 13.

Tinubu described the meeting with Kagame as meaningful conversations. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu described the meeting with Kagame as meaningful conversations.

The Nigerian leader made this known in a post shared via his X (formerly known as Twitter) @officialABAT

Tinubu said it is time for African leaders and countries to look inward to improve intra-African trade.

The President said the collaboration will benefit the African people and the continent.

President Tinubu said Africa has the resources, the people, and the capacity to make it happen and will surely make it happen.

“This evening, on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, I had meaningful conversations with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

“Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now.

"We can. We must. We will."

Nigerians react as Tinubu meets Rwada's Kagame

@Abdul003

Leveraging on AfCFTA, Africa has the market to develop herself into the vibrant economy it aspires to create.

Yes, We Can!

@gideonagge01

Wow this is massive moves. Hope to get in touch with them. Especially they technology.

@ab_rashiid

Rwanda can learn from Nigeria. Paul Kagame should learn from Tinubu. Though, he has been in power long b4 PBAT, but there is wisdom in how PBAT run his leadership. Rwanda can envisage economic vitality in the next few years if they follow PBAT kind of a blueprint.

@PrinceAnakwe

Only @officialABAT at this moment of our economic slump has the gutts and the vision to reconstruct the Nigerian economy and he also has the courage to keep the Carbals in check. The oil and the forex sector of the economy that is controlled by the Carbals constituted the majority reasons for our economic shrinkage.

@FOdorige

How can you look inwards when you borrow from outwards to finance your national budget?

Rhetoric!!

@flourish007

I agree that we have the people, resources, and capacity—"The time for Africa is now."

However, African leaders fall short in transparency, openness, and accountability in managing our God-given resources. It takes one person to lead by example.

Tinubu to attend sustainability summit in Abu Dhabi

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu will be attending this year's Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, following a special invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit will last for five days, and Tinubu is expected to discuss key national issues and reforms with the UAE government and other leaders

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday and shared further details,

