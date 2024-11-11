Many questions have yet to be answered about the sex tape scandal involving Equatorial Guinea’s top public official, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Legit.ng gathered that Engonga is already being held in the country’s Black Beach prison, one of Africa's most notorious cells, over corruption allegations

While many who appeared in the leaked sensual videos were prominent figures within Equatorial Guinea's ruling family and elite, it was Engonga who gained much attention and received the most backlash

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - The leaked tapes involving Baltasar Ebang Engonga, Equatorial Guinea’s former director-general (DG) of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), could infact be the latest episode in the real-life drama over who will become the country's next president.

In the videos, Engonga, a married man, is seen having intercourse with various partners — in offices, toilets, and hotels.

Engonga is a nephew of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and one of those thought to be hoping to replace him.

Nguema is the world’s longest-serving president having been in power since 1979.

Embattled Engonga was ANIF's boss and worked on tackling crimes such as money laundering. But it turned out he himself was under investigation.

While Engonga's motives for making the recordings are unclear, the BBC cited activists as saying there could be other reasons behind the explosive leak.

Nsang Christia Esimi Cruz, an Equatorial Guinean activist, said:

“What we are seeing is the end of an era, the end of the current president, and there is a succession (question) and this is the internal fighting we are seeing."

Speaking to the BBC in a report on Sunday, November 10, Cruz alleged that Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the first vice president of Equatorial Guinea, was trying to politically eliminate “anyone who could challenge his succession”.

Both the vice-president and his mother are suspected to be pushing aside anyone who threatens his (Mangue's) path to the presidency.

