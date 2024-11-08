Equatorial Guinea is reeling from the release of dozens of sexually explicit videos of high-ranking finance official, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

The case raised serious concerns about public health in Equatorial Guinea, given the potential risk of transmission of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Anatolio Nzang Nguema Mangue, attorney-general of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, emphasised that the risk is not only for the women involved but also for their partners and the wider community

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Baltasar Engonga, the sacked director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), could be subjected to medical tests.

As reported by Equatorial Guinean newspaper, Ahora EG, chief prosecutor Anatolio Nzang Nguema disclosed that if a medical examination found that Engonga was “infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD)”, he would be prosecuted for a crime against “public health”.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, former head of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency, is currently at the centre of a sex scandal.

Legit.ng had reported how leaked videos allegedly show Baltasar Ebang engaging in sexual acts with multiple women in his office. Baltasar Ebang, in his 50s, is known in Malabo as “Bello.”

Dozens of intimate clips surfaced on the internet showing Baltasar Ebang, who is a relative of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, with daughters and wives of ministers, dignitaries and generals.

A statement from the vice-president's office said a decision had been taken in the wake of the widely-circulated videos which had "denigrated the image of the country". Investigation is ongoing.

Legit.ng reports that Baltasar Ebang is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current head of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) commission. The man at the centre of the scandal has not yet commented.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s dad in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in 2017, Baltasar Edjo — the then minister of regional integration of Equatorial Guinea — visited Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

During his visit, he met with Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigerian minister of foreign affairs at the time. The meeting happened at the Council of minister's meeting of the 4th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

