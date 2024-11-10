Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Femi Ipadeola, a thought leader in Nigeria, on Sunday, November 10, said women are not innocent with regard to marital infidelity.

Ipadeola's stance comes amid dozens of leaked sextapes involving Baltasar Engonga that have rocked the internet in the past few days. Engonga, until his sack last week, was the director of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

Baltasar Ebang Engonga (left), a top government official in Equatorial Guinea, is at the centre of a scandal that's stirred string conversations in Africa. Photo credit: @FIpadeola, @malcolmx0025

Ipadeola, a former acting rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo state, wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"More than anything, the Ebang Baltasar sex tapes have clearly shown us that women are not any less guilty than men when it comes to marital infidelity."

Legit.ng recalls that embattled Engonga was alleged to have slept with partners of ministers, directors, solicitor general, and director of presidential security.

A daughter of the director-general of the Equatorial Guinean police was also said to be among the women Engonga slept with.

Allegedly with participants’ consent, the now-viral recordings were shot in his workplace, hotels, and restrooms.

All officials accused of having sex in ministry offices were suspended, with the government also announcing plans to install surveillance cameras in all government offices.

Pastor warns against watching Engonga's videos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Olawande, the lead pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) The Envoys, Lagos, warned Christians against searching for Engonga’s 400 leaked tapes.

The Lagos pastor said Christians who are searching the internet for the video, require " fasting, prayers, and intense word therapy for about seven days minimum".

