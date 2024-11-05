Baltasa Ebang Engonga's name has become the number one trending topic on Google search after his bedroom prowess was made public

Like a farmer on a mission, Baltasa, who is from Equatorial Guinea reportedly went around sowing seeds in other people's farms

Social media have been agog with stories of how he was able to 'charm' many wives of prominent people and had affairs with them

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a prominent man from Equatorial Guinea is trending online for what people consider the wrong reasons.

He reportedly had a bedroom affair with multiple women, including wives of government ministers.

Many people are reacting after Baltasa Engonga's alleged escpated became public knowledge. Photo credit: Various.

Baltasar Engonga's story sounds like a script from a Nollywood movie but his name has gone viral since it was reported that many inappropriate tapes were found in his possession.

Here are five interesting things to know about Baltasar Engonga

1. Baltasa Engonga is a government official

According to multiple media reports, Baltasa Engonga is not just an ordinary citizen of Equatorial Guinea.

He is said to be the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

Baltasa is under investigation for corruption, which was unrelated to the intimate tapes found in his possession.

2. Who are the women Baltasa Engoga slept with?

One interesting thing about Baltasa Engoga's story is the type of women he reportedly liked or who fell for him.

According to media reports, he allegedly had bedroom actions with the wives of prominent people, including ministers and other top government officials.

They also allegedly include his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Director General of Police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives.

3. How old is Baltasa Engongo

Baltasa Engonga is currently 54 years old. The charming man's images are trending on social media.

Baltasa's escapades in the bedroom with people's wives have made many people curious.

Some have said they want to know the secret behind his ability to attract high profile women to himself.

4. Number of Baltasa Engonga's sextapes

According to multiple media reports, about 400 tapes were found after a raid in Baltasa Engonga's office.

Security agencies discovered the explicit tapes in which he filmed himself performing bedroom actions with relatives of government officials.

The sheer number of the Baltasa tapes alarmed many social media users across Africa, including Nigeria.

5. Who is Baltasa Engonga's wife?

There are photos trending online showing Baltasa with his family.

One of the photos was posted by. It shows Baltasa with his wife and six children.

Many people have said he has a beautiful family and wondered why he was involved with other women.

6. What will happen to Baltasa Engonga?

The over 400 Baltasa Engonga videos were said to have been recorded with the consent of the participants.

If this is true, social media users have argued that Baltasa may not be prosecuted because of the videos.

According to the commentators, what happened between Baltasa Engonga and the women were largely consensual since they were not forced.

One of the commentators, Agba John Doe wrote:

"On the man from Equatorial Guinea and the scandal. Most of those women knew he was recording them. And he did not release the tapes. I doubt he would be prosecuted for anything. Other than losing his job. He may not even lose his family or marriage. End."

