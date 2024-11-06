Equatorial Guinea Sensual Videos: Flashback Photo Shows Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s Father in Nigeria
Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Baltasar Ebang Engonga, head of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency, is at the centre of a sex scandal.
Legit.ng had reported how leaked videos allegedly show Baltasar Ebang engaging in sexual acts with multiple women in his office. Baltasar Ebang is known in Malabo as “Bello.”
Dozens of intimate clips surfaced on the internet showing Baltasar Ebang, who is a relative of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, with wives and daughters of ministers, dignitaries and generals.
A statement from the vice-president's office said a decision had been taken in the wake of the widely-circulated videos which had "denigrated the image of the country".
It added that an investigation has been opened.
Legit.ng reports that Baltasar Ebang is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current head of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) commission. The man at the centre of the scandal has not yet commented.
Amid the development, Legit.ng recalls that in 2017, Baltasar Edjo — the then minister of regional integration of Equatorial Guinea — visited Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.
During his visit, he met with Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigerian minister of foreign affairs at the time.
The meeting happened at the Council of minister's meeting of the 4th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.
Check out a picture of the meeting below:
