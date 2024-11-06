Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Baltasar Ebang Engonga, head of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency, is at the centre of a sex scandal.

Legit.ng had reported how leaked videos allegedly show Baltasar Ebang engaging in sexual acts with multiple women in his office. Baltasar Ebang is known in Malabo as “Bello.”

Authorities in Equatorial Guinea reportedly discovered over 300 explicit videos of Engonga. Photo credit: @kabumba_justin

Dozens of intimate clips surfaced on the internet showing Baltasar Ebang, who is a relative of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, with wives and daughters of ministers, dignitaries and generals.

A statement from the vice-president's office said a decision had been taken in the wake of the widely-circulated videos which had "denigrated the image of the country".

It added that an investigation has been opened.

Legit.ng reports that Baltasar Ebang is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current head of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) commission. The man at the centre of the scandal has not yet commented.

Amid the development, Legit.ng recalls that in 2017, Baltasar Edjo — the then minister of regional integration of Equatorial Guinea — visited Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

During his visit, he met with Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigerian minister of foreign affairs at the time.

The meeting happened at the Council of minister's meeting of the 4th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

Check out a picture of the meeting below:

Baltasar's tapes: Marriage counsellor speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian marriage counsellor, Esther Usetim, reacted to Baltasar Ebang's leaked tapes.

The relationship expert said that some men were judging their wives based on the leaked tape scandal of the Equatorial Guinea finance boss.

According to her, not all women are promiscuous and husbands should deal with their wives as they can.

