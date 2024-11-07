First lady, Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue Obiang, has reacted to the leaked tapes, vowing to protect privacy and dignity, especially for women

Obiang calls for legal measures to prevent digital exploitation and ensure safety for all citizens

The Equatorial Guinean government has dismissed Engonga from his position as ANIF Director and is focusing on the implementation of stricter privacy laws

Equatorial Guinea's First Lady, Constancia Mangue Obiang, has broken her silence regarding the alleged scandal surrounding Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), after over 400 explicit tapes featuring him surfaced online.

The leaked videos, which reportedly show Engonga engaging with multiple women, have ignited outrage across the country.

First Lady Equatorial Guinea speaks on 400 sex tapes leak Photo credit: Ofiprensa Primera Dama/Baltasar Engonga

Source: UGC

In response to the crisis, Obiang, accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue, expressed her deep dismay over the violation of privacy and the erosion of trust it has caused among Equatoguineans, Premium Times reported.

She said:

"The government will not tolerate actions that compromise the dignity of our citizens, particularly our women.

“We are committed to taking swift and effective action to ensure that the privacy of all individuals is respected in this digital era, and that such incidents are not repeated.”

In a statement posted by the First Lady's Press Office (Ofiprensa Primera Dama), Mrs. Obiang emphasized the importance of proactive legal measures to protect women’s rights and privacy.

“While we have made progress in advancing gender equality in our country, this scandal underscores the need for stronger protections and preventive measures to ensure that all citizens, especially women, are safe from digital exploitation,” she said.

Legit.ng notes that while Engonga has been dismissed from his position as ANIF Director, the government’s immediate focus remains on the broader implications of the scandal, including the implementation of stricter privacy regulations.

Prime Minister Osa Nsue, who coordinates the country's administrative affairs, supported Obiang’s stance, asserting that the government would prioritize the safety and dignity of Equatorial Guinea's citizens in its response to the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng