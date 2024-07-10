President Bola Tinubu's announcing the signing of the Samoa Agreement led to the insinuation that Nigeria could be heading to giving room to LGBT rights

While the claim on the LGBT has been confirmed to be false, the controversies were yet to be subsided

Meanwhile, many of the 28 countries that criminalise LGBT in Africa are signatories to the Samoa Agreement

The Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.

The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.

What Samoa Agreement is all about

By signing the Samoa Agreement, these countries aim to address global challenges and promote cooperation in various areas. The agreement provides a platform for its members to work together towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved living standards for their citizens.

According to The Cable, ACP countries, including Nigeria, declined to sign the Samoa Agreement due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity, which is interpreted as LGBTQ+ rights.

A compromise was eventually reached. The parties agreed to promote, protect, and fulfil all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, without specifically mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity. This compromise allowed the agreement to progress despite some countries' initial reservations.

African countries with anti-LGBT laws

Out of the 54 states recognised by the African Union (AU), 28 criminalise LGBTQ, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. Some of those who criminalised LGBTQ are signatories to the Samoa agreement.

Here are the African countries and their penalties for homosexualityFULL LIST: African countries with laws against LGBT

, including Nigeria:

Mauritania – Death Penalty Senegal – Up to five years in prison Gambia – Life in prison Guinea – Three years in prison Sierra Leone – Life in prison Liberia – One year in prison or a fine of up to L$1000 Ghana – Three years in prison Togo – Three years in prison Morocco – Three years in prison Algeria – Three years in prison Tunisia – Three years in prison Libya – Five years in prison Chad – Two years in prison Nigeria – Up to 14 years in prison Cameroon – Five years in prison Egypt – Three years in prison and a fine of 100 to 300 Egyptian pounds per charge Sudan – Life in prison Eritrea – Up to seven years South Sudan – Ten years Ethiopia – 15 years Somalia – Death penalty Uganda – Death penalty Kenya – 14 years Burundi – Two years Tanzania – Life in prison Zambia – Life in prison Malawi – 14 years Zimbabwe – One year and a fine

