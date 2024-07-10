Semoa Agreement: List of African Countries with Anti-LGBT Laws
- President Bola Tinubu's announcing the signing of the Samoa Agreement led to the insinuation that Nigeria could be heading to giving room to LGBT rights
- While the claim on the LGBT has been confirmed to be false, the controversies were yet to be subsided
- Meanwhile, many of the 28 countries that criminalise LGBT in Africa are signatories to the Samoa Agreement
The Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.
The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.
What Samoa Agreement is all about
By signing the Samoa Agreement, these countries aim to address global challenges and promote cooperation in various areas. The agreement provides a platform for its members to work together towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved living standards for their citizens.
According to The Cable, ACP countries, including Nigeria, declined to sign the Samoa Agreement due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity, which is interpreted as LGBTQ+ rights.
A compromise was eventually reached. The parties agreed to promote, protect, and fulfil all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, without specifically mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity. This compromise allowed the agreement to progress despite some countries' initial reservations.
African countries with anti-LGBT laws
Out of the 54 states recognised by the African Union (AU), 28 criminalise LGBTQ, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. Some of those who criminalised LGBTQ are signatories to the Samoa agreement.
Here are the African countries and their penalties for homosexualityFULL LIST: African countries with laws against LGBT
, including Nigeria:
- Mauritania – Death Penalty
- Senegal – Up to five years in prison
- Gambia – Life in prison
- Guinea – Three years in prison
- Sierra Leone – Life in prison
- Liberia – One year in prison or a fine of up to L$1000
- Ghana – Three years in prison
- Togo – Three years in prison
- Morocco – Three years in prison
- Algeria – Three years in prison
- Tunisia – Three years in prison
- Libya – Five years in prison
- Chad – Two years in prison
- Nigeria – Up to 14 years in prison
- Cameroon – Five years in prison
- Egypt – Three years in prison and a fine of 100 to 300 Egyptian pounds per charge
- Sudan – Life in prison
- Eritrea – Up to seven years
- South Sudan – Ten years
- Ethiopia – 15 years
- Somalia – Death penalty
- Uganda – Death penalty
- Kenya – 14 years
- Burundi – Two years
- Tanzania – Life in prison
- Zambia – Life in prison
- Malawi – 14 years
- Zimbabwe – One year and a fine
Source: Legit.ng
