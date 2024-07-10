Global site navigation

Local editions

Semoa Agreement: List of African Countries with Anti-LGBT Laws
Africa

Semoa Agreement: List of African Countries with Anti-LGBT Laws

by  Bada Yusuf 3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu's announcing the signing of the Samoa Agreement led to the insinuation that Nigeria could be heading to giving room to LGBT rights
  • While the claim on the LGBT has been confirmed to be false, the controversies were yet to be subsided
  • Meanwhile, many of the 28 countries that criminalise LGBT in Africa are signatories to the Samoa Agreement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.

The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.

Read also

LGBTQ: NBA breaks silence on controversy surrounding Samoa agreement

Following the announcement that Nigeria has signed the Samoa Agreement, the rumour that the country would be joining the LGBT community around but many of the 28 countries with anti-LGBT laws like Nigeria signed the deal while the rumor dispelled.
African countries that criminalised LGBT Photo Credit: @_AfricanUnion
Source: Twitter

What Samoa Agreement is all about

By signing the Samoa Agreement, these countries aim to address global challenges and promote cooperation in various areas. The agreement provides a platform for its members to work together towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved living standards for their citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to The Cable, ACP countries, including Nigeria, declined to sign the Samoa Agreement due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity, which is interpreted as LGBTQ+ rights.

A compromise was eventually reached. The parties agreed to promote, protect, and fulfil all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, without specifically mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity. This compromise allowed the agreement to progress despite some countries' initial reservations.

African countries with anti-LGBT laws

Read also

LGBT: List of Muslim-majority countries that signed Samoa Agreement

Out of the 54 states recognised by the African Union (AU), 28 criminalise LGBTQ, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. Some of those who criminalised LGBTQ are signatories to the Samoa agreement.

Here are the African countries and their penalties for homosexualityFULL LIST: African countries with laws against LGBT

, including Nigeria:

  1. Mauritania – Death Penalty
  2. Senegal – Up to five years in prison
  3. Gambia – Life in prison
  4. Guinea – Three years in prison
  5. Sierra Leone – Life in prison
  6. Liberia – One year in prison or a fine of up to L$1000
  7. Ghana – Three years in prison
  8. Togo – Three years in prison
  9. Morocco – Three years in prison
  10. Algeria – Three years in prison
  11. Tunisia – Three years in prison
  12. Libya – Five years in prison
  13. Chad – Two years in prison
  14. Nigeria – Up to 14 years in prison
  15. Cameroon – Five years in prison
  16. Egypt – Three years in prison and a fine of 100 to 300 Egyptian pounds per charge
  17. Sudan – Life in prison
  18. Eritrea – Up to seven years
  19. South Sudan – Ten years
  20. Ethiopia – 15 years
  21. Somalia – Death penalty
  22. Uganda – Death penalty
  23. Kenya – 14 years
  24. Burundi – Two years
  25. Tanzania – Life in prison
  26. Zambia – Life in prison
  27. Malawi – 14 years
  28. Zimbabwe – One year and a fine

Read also

LGBTQ: 10 things to know about the Samoa agreement

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel