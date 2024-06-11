BREAKING: Panic as Plane Carrying Malawi VP, 9 Others Goes Missing
- Saulos Klaus Chilima, the vice president of Malawi, has reportedly gone missing alongside nine others in a military aircraft
- President Lazarus Chakwera said the government had reached out to neighbouring countries, including Britain, the U.S., Norway and Israel, for assistance in the rescue mission
- Chilima was said to be a potential candidate in the 2025 presidential election in the country and was recently charged with corruption
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
The president of Malawi has said the search for the missing aircraft carrying the southern African country's vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima will continue until the plane is found.
According to a statement from the president and cabinet office, the 51-year-old Chilima was in the military aircraft with nine others when it left Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, on Monday evening, June 10.
How Malawi's VP's plane gone missing
Reuters reported that the country's aviation authorities have been unsuccessful in contacting the aircraft since it went off the radar. The plane was expected to land at the Mzuzu Airport at about 10:02 a.m.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
In a televised address to the country, President Lazarus Chakwera said that due to poor visibility, the plane was unable to land at the airport and was ordered to return to the state capital.
Chakwera said, "I'm holding on to every fibre of hope that we'll find survivors," while disclosing that the search area was around a 10 km (6 miles) radius in a forest reserve.
The president's statement further reads in part:
"I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found."
Malawi: Countries searching for missing VP
He revealed that the country has contacted neighbouring countries, such as the United States, Britain, Norway, and Israel, to help in the rescue mission.
Chilima has been considered a potential candidate for the 2025 presidential election. In 2022, he was arrested over graft allegations.
However, in May, the court dropped the charges following a notice filed by the public prosecutor to discontinue the case against the vice president. Chilima had also denied involvement in any wrongdoing.
Ten worst governed countries in Africa
Legit.ng earlier reported that World Economics has released a list of ten African countries that are less governed by their governments.
The UK-based research organisation maintained that the rating of the worst-governed countries was based on four indexes.
World Economics listed the four indexes as the rule of law, political rights, corruption perception, and press freedom.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844