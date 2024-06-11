Saulos Klaus Chilima, the vice president of Malawi, has reportedly gone missing alongside nine others in a military aircraft

President Lazarus Chakwera said the government had reached out to neighbouring countries, including Britain, the U.S., Norway and Israel, for assistance in the rescue mission

Chilima was said to be a potential candidate in the 2025 presidential election in the country and was recently charged with corruption

The president of Malawi has said the search for the missing aircraft carrying the southern African country's vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima will continue until the plane is found.

According to a statement from the president and cabinet office, the 51-year-old Chilima was in the military aircraft with nine others when it left Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, on Monday evening, June 10.

How Malawi's VP's plane gone missing

Reuters reported that the country's aviation authorities have been unsuccessful in contacting the aircraft since it went off the radar. The plane was expected to land at the Mzuzu Airport at about 10:02 a.m.

In a televised address to the country, President Lazarus Chakwera said that due to poor visibility, the plane was unable to land at the airport and was ordered to return to the state capital.

Chakwera said, "I'm holding on to every fibre of hope that we'll find survivors," while disclosing that the search area was around a 10 km (6 miles) radius in a forest reserve.

The president's statement further reads in part:

"I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found."

Malawi: Countries searching for missing VP

He revealed that the country has contacted neighbouring countries, such as the United States, Britain, Norway, and Israel, to help in the rescue mission.

Chilima has been considered a potential candidate for the 2025 presidential election. In 2022, he was arrested over graft allegations.

However, in May, the court dropped the charges following a notice filed by the public prosecutor to discontinue the case against the vice president. Chilima had also denied involvement in any wrongdoing.

