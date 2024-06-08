The lyrics of the national anthem of Malawi were shared on TikTok, and it is attracting many reactions

The anthem was rendered meticulously as netizens followed the words and matched them to the song-like anthem

Many people expressed deep admiration for the Malawian national anthem, saying it sounded like a Catholic choir song

Many social media users from different African countries are reacting to the lyrics of the anthem, which was shared on TikTok.

Netizens were helped to understand the lyrics as someone pointed to each word when the anthem was being rendered.

The beautiful rendition caught people's attention, as some said they loved not just the words but also how they were sung in the video shared by @t.j....256.

Some people however noted that the Malawian national anthem sounded much like a Catholic song which made them to love it the more.

Part of the Malawian national anthem goes:

"O God bless our land of Malawi,

"Keep it a land of peace.

Put down each and every enemy,

Hunger, disease, envy.

Join together all our hearts as one,

That we be free from fear.

Bless our leader, each and every one,

And Mother Malawi."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lyrics of Malawian national anthem

@C'zar Gib Gabie said:

"Beautiful but more of a catholic choir on a sunday morning service."

@Ambitious Success reacted:

"I can proudly say Malawi anthem is the second best of African anthems after Ghana's."

@Turrent_nation remarked:

"Love from Nigeria. The anthem is commanding peace, truth be told, the common enemy to mankind is hunger, disease, envy."

@Ndolé King Romeo said:

"Very nice anthem much love from Cameroon."

@gachegewaikanya commented:

"I thought we were about to take sacrament."

@karasira petite reacted:

"I'm Rwandan but this anthem is so nice and amazing!"

@Chris kamala said:

"The best national anthem in Africa."

