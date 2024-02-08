Amid the planned exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a crucial meeting has been staged

This meeting was between foreign ministers of the ECOWAS member states to deliberate on the issue

The exiting nation had initially tendered its intention to leave in official writing to the leadership of ECOWAS

Foreign Ministers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are convening to address the recent declarations of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic to leave the regional organisation.

Additionally, the gathering at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja will delve into the Senegalese political landscape following the President's postponement of the presidential election, sparking widespread demonstrations.

Deliberations are ongoing over the planned exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

The gathering, led by ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Alieu Touray, will deliberate on the withdrawal notices from three member countries and their broader implications.

Touray emphasised the importance of unity within the sub-region despite facing difficulties.

As reported by The Nation, he reiterated that ECOWAS is more than just an institution; it's a community.

He dismissed the claims made by the countries as unfounded and hastily made.

Meanwhile, international relations and security analyst Dr Abubakar Sani has blamed ECOWAS for its current predicament.

Expert slams ECOWAS leadership over crisis

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Dr Abubakar said:

"Unfortunately, these three countries, all founding members of ECOWAS, are pulling out of the regional body. The implications are grave. Their exit from ECOWAS can bolster Guinea to follow suit, further weakening the organisation."

Dr Abubakar emphasised the necessity for reform in the leadership of ECOWAS due to its inadequate understanding of global affairs.

He criticised ECOWAS for its significant error in threatening military action against Niger instead of considering it as a last resort.

ECOWAS: Mali, Burkina Faso give fresh update on planned exit

Meanwhile, Mali and Burkina Faso restated and maintained their decision to exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This time, the duo issued an official letter declaring their decision to leave the sub-regional organisation.

They insisted their exit was due to the threats to their sovereignty and freedom as independent nations.

