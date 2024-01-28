Three West African countries, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, have announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, potentially reducing the member count from 15 to 12

The countries cited concerns about the guarantee of their economic interests and accused ECOWAS of deviating from its founding ideals and Pan-Africanism

ECOWAS, in response, said it had not received any formal notification from the withdrawing countries but emphasised the importance of finding a solution to the development

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Abuja, Nigeria - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprises 15 member countries in the Western African region. However, the number of member countries may soon be down to 12 following the announcement by three countries on Sunday, January 28, that they are quitting the body.

Leaders of ECOWAS attend the meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, Nigeria, on December 10, 2023. Photo credit: Nigerian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

List of ECOWAS countries

ECOWAS, before the new development, had 15 member countries. They are:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Benin Republic Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Cote d’Ivoire The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Mali Niger Republic Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone Togo

Mali and two other countries announce withdrawal

On Sunday, the military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced the withdrawal of their countries from ECOWAS.

The three countries issued a joint statement, saying the decision is with immediate effect. saying

They said their economic interests are not guaranteed, accusing ECOWAS of drifting from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

The main goal of ECOWAS is to promote economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development.

Legit.ng notes that ECOWAS was against the military rule in the three countries and had imposed sanctions on them as part of measures to make them return to civilian rule.

ECOWAS: Experts, politicians react

Bulama Bukarti, a lawyer and security expert, said on X:

"Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso withdrawing from ECOWAS amounts to a colossal act of economic self-sabotage. Isolating yourself from your closest neighbours amid an epic economic crisis is profoundly unwise, and unfortunately, ordinary citizens, who are led to believe this action serves their interests, will be the primary victims. Moreover, these countries lack an alternative to ECOWAS.

"This imprudent decision was driven solely by the narrow, narcissistic ego of the military juntas holding these nations hostage."

Nigeria's former vice president and opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, said:

"Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning.

"It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation. -AA"

Strategic communication expert JJ. Omojuwa said:

"The military dictatorships in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have withdrawn their countries from ECOWAS. This is primarily on the back of sanctions against the countries in the wake of the coups.

"It’d be interesting to see what steps the AU take from here. The withdrawals will have implications on security and movement of people. ECOWAS itself won’t miss much in terms of funding as long as Abuja is involved."

ECOWAS reacts to withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has reacted to the purported withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the regional body.

In a statement posted on X, ECOWAS said it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to quit the regional bloc.

It, however, stated that the three countries remain important members of the community and efforts would be made to find a "negotiated solution to the political impasse."

Source: Legit.ng