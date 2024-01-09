Niger's military tribunal granted Salem, son of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, provisional release from house arrest

Salem, 23, has been in detention at the presidential residence with his parents since his father was toppled during a military coup in July 2023

The coup, one of eight in West and Central Africa since 2020, was widely condemned and prompted widespread calls for Bazoum's release and a return to democratic rule

Niamey, Niger Republic - Salem Bazoum, the son of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled in a coup in 2023, has been provisionally released.

According to a statement by the Niamey military tribunal, Salem was freed on Monday, January 8.

Bazoum's family release: Nigerian govt reacts

Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, revealed that Khadija Bazoum, wife of the president, was also released, NTA reported.

Al Jazeera noted that a source close to the removed president told the AFP news agency that Salem Bazoum had left Niamey for Lome, Togo, where he arrived on Monday evening, January 8.

A statement by the Togolese government confirmed a deal for the younger Bazoum’s release after mediation from Togo and Sierra Leone. However, the statement gave no details about his whereabouts.

Check out Salem Bazoum's photos below after his release:

Legit.ng had reported Bazoum was overthrown by the head of the presidential bodyguard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, in a coup that was denounced by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and several Western nations.

Guards detain Niger Bazoum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bazoum was detained by guards inside the presidential palace in Niamey, following an “ultimatum” by the army.

Sources said disgruntled members of the Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices.

Bazoum attempted to run to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the military leaders in Niger Republic disclosed how the dethroned and detained Bazoum and his family attempted to escape their current house arrest.

The junta leader, in a broadcast, alleged President Bazoum and his family had concluded plans to escape from the presidential palace by car road.

Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on Bazoum

Meanwhile, as the situation in Niger remains unresolved, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has sent a warning message to the troubled French-speaking country.

The Nigerian cleric warned that in the event there is foreign military intervention in Niger, the coupists’ response would be bloody.

