President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid host to the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Sunday, June 16

Dangote paid Sallah homage to President Tinubu for the Eid Kabir celebration at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state

Nigerians have reacted to Dangote's Sallah homage's visit to President Tinubu after the Eid prayer

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, paid Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

Tinubu is in Lagos state for the Eid Kabir holiday and celebration with his family and friends.

The Africa's richest person was captured in a photo with Tinubu at his residence after the Eid prayer on Sunday, June 16.

The special assistant to President Tinuba on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this alongside the photo via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

Nigerians react as Dangote visits Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as Dangote paid Sallah homage to Tinubu.

@Uchenna94990102

He is always looking for reasons or opportunities to visit Tinubu.

@kel_chux147

Dangote is any government in power.... the visit makes no change...

@sexyyRed002

Man is now running around so him can survive

@NPaschals

He’s looking for government support.

@ayoola1952

So what? Does it reduce the price of garri or rice today?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu alongside other Muslim faithful observed the Eid Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks Eid prayer ground in Obalende, Lagos on Sunday, June 16.

Tinubu's appearance at the iconic military mosque reinforced his identity as a devoted Muslim leader.

