A taxi driver has expressed her excitement after she converted his car to be powered with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

She shared how she was able to fill her car with just N4,100 instead of N28,000 if she was buying petrol

The driver revealed that she purchased the NNPC compressed natural gas/autogas facility located in Ilasamaja, Lagos

Oluwatosin Ibiwoye, a taxi driver who converted her car to run with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), is now enjoying cheap fuel priced at N200.

Sharing her experience, she said she no longer runs her car with premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, but has installed a cylinder for CNG.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL) completed and commissioned a 5.2 MMSCFD Compressed Natural Gas/Autogas facility at Ilasamaja, Lagos.

The facility is part of the government's efforts to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and encourage more Nigerians to convert their vehicles from petrol to CNG.

The NNPC has also revealed plans to build similar facilities in 100 locations across the country, while the federal government is mandating more filling stations to set up CNG stations.

Drivers share experience on CNG fuel

In a video posted by the NNPC, several drivers, including Ibiwoye, shared their experiences while patronising the CNG station in Lagos.

She expressed delight, saying:

"I do not have to queue for PMS or worry about its price fluctuations. It has given me peace of mind.

"What used to cost me N28,000 in PMS now costs only N4,100 with CNG."

Legit.ng also visited the facility located specifically at Plot 22, Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasamaja (Opposite PetroCam filling station), Oshodi Apapa expressway, Lagos State.

Commercial and private vehicles, including trucks from various companies, were seen driving in and out of the facility.

A commercial vehicle driver, Wale Adeogun, spoke to Legit.ng and said he paid N200 per standard cubic foot for CNG, spending only N1,900 instead of the N10,000 he would have spent on petrol.

"My brother, this is much better compared to petrol or diesel. Now, I wake up with peace of mind, knowing I can make enough daily profit to feed my family.

"My only concern is that I have to come here every time to buy. I think it's time more filling stations to offer CNG and give Nigerians an option.

" I believe that when they do, many Nigerians will convert their vehicles from petrol to CNG."

Legit.ng observed that for trucks and heavy-duty vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 a cubic metre (m3).

Lady buys fuel for N800 per litre

Meanwhile, a lady bought fuel and shared her frustration due to the price at a time when fuel scarcity was reported in Nigeria.

The lady, Chidimma, said she bought fuel at N800 and wished that she would once again buy it at N150 per litre.

Over the weekend, there were media reports that fuel is being sold at N2000 per litre in some states in northern Nigeria.

