Accra, Ghana - The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) have announced three weeks of power outage in parts of the country because of a shortage of gas supplies from Nigeria.

ECG said a temporary shutdown for maintenance works at an unnamed Nigerian gas supplier was to blame.

The power outage is because of shortage of gas supplies from Nigeria. Photo credit: @KadunaResident

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state power company on Thursday, June 13.

The statement partially reads:

“Due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since yesterday, Wednesday 12th June, 2024 some areas across the country have experienced interruption in power supply.

“The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), in a statement, has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.

“The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work.”

According to BBC, growing debt may be behind the power shortages that started early this year.

The ECG owes about $1.2bn to private energy producers, which also include Nigerian suppliers.

