BREAKING: Ghana Announces 3 Weeks Of Power Outage, Links Decision To Nigeria Gas Supply
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Accra, Ghana - The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) have announced three weeks of power outage in parts of the country because of a shortage of gas supplies from Nigeria.
ECG said a temporary shutdown for maintenance works at an unnamed Nigerian gas supplier was to blame.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state power company on Thursday, June 13.
The statement partially reads:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“Due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since yesterday, Wednesday 12th June, 2024 some areas across the country have experienced interruption in power supply.
“The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), in a statement, has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.
“The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work.”
According to BBC, growing debt may be behind the power shortages that started early this year.
The ECG owes about $1.2bn to private energy producers, which also include Nigerian suppliers.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.