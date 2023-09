There have been multiple reports of a military coup in the Republic of the Congo.

Several social media accounts have also posted the coup claim.

Congolese government debunks reports of military takeover. Photo credit: Andy Buchanan - Pool

Source: Getty Images

However, Thierry Moungalla, Congo's minister of communication and media, has debunked the claim via an X (Twitter) post.

This is a developing story....

Source: Legit.ng