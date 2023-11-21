NUPENG said there is no plan in place to embark on any protest in the country

The union said desperate people circulated the purported claim to create panic

It also clarified that there is no division in the union, as claimed by some individuals

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has denied claims that Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, is planning a nationwide protest.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that the turmoil within the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) escalated with the initiation of a nationwide protest by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), as contained in some reports.

Desperate individuals behind false information

In a statement, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG General Secretary, advised the public to disregard any information regarding the planned protest.

He said it is the handiwork of desperate individuals aimed at creating panic in the public and causing artificial scarcity.

Regarding the information as false and unfounded, he clarified that there is no division in the union as claimed by some individuals.

He noted:

The news item is false, unfounded and should be ignored. It is intended to create panic in the public and cause artificial scarcity.

He added that all the petroleum tanker drivers are committed to the national services of effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

It, therefore, called on the security agencies to urgently take action by finding the source of the news and making them face the law for creating upheaval and security concerns.

In a statement, Augustine Egbon, National Chairman of PTD, also alerted the general public of the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals.

According to him, the mischief-makers wish to cause tension and dangerous panic in the supply chain of petroleum products distribution by spreading fake and false news items.

He said:

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation and wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us.

